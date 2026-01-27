The first question any seeker of cutting edge technology should be asking is not “what does this give me?” but “what does this take from me?” Technology is and always will be as enslaving as it is freeing: perhaps more enslaving than freeing. The formula obviously does not change with 3D printers, which have the ability to empower you in an unprecedented physical way, but which also have the ability to report you to corporations and governments for the actions that you perform on your machine. Selecting a good 3D printer--that is, one that is not necessarily fastest or most “convenient” but that allows for free usage--is thus the primary question you should be asking as you investigate this fascinating tech. The consequences could literally cost you your freedom.

3D printing as I discovered playing the role of “new guy” in our latest video course 3D Printing for Radicals has become quite sophisticated. From the privacy of my own home I was able to quickly learn and make store-worthy figurines, genuinely helpful tools and instruments, cosplay props, and even modifications for the machine itself. The newly curious mind is quickly kindled. Moving from page to page of the thousands of design models available for free on popular websites one quickly finds COVID face shields, shelving units, spiked “brass” knuckles, drone parts, and everything in between. All of this is within reach of the machine, though of course as Voltaire once said, “it is dangerous to be right when the government is wrong.” The ability to stack layer on top of precise layer of hot plastic to form sturdy objects is a technology that would have made engineers of the Industrial Age green with envy. And while the learning curve is above average, it is within reach for the curious user (though we speed up this learning process significantly in our tutorial).

The understandable hype from 3D printing sends the potential buyer to YouTube where he is promptly bombarded with the blue-pilled and sponsored-laden tech reviewers. Such figures are a daily reminder of how unthinking the average person is, and a clear warning of how technology is not inherently pro-freedom or pro-privacy. In the case of 3D printing they show the viewer how to build boring plastic drivel while simultaneously failing to inform him that what he does on the printer has consequences. But I guess it doesn’t matter that your printer is reporting your print history back to the company’s servers when the only thing you can think to create is inane Disney statues for your kids (or more likely: for yourself).

One of the main 3D printer companies thoughtlessly recommended these days is Bambu. This company is the Sauron or the NSA of 3D printing. Historically they have made it clear that their uber-fast machines are expected to be connected online at all times, and the company has reinforced this mantra time and again even while throwing occasional bones to critics about how “technically it CAN be used offline.” The decision to connect any printer online is an event with immediate consequences. The popular printer company Flashforge has explicitly said that any user printing guns with their printers could have their printer disabled and could be reported to the authorities. Flashforge’s comments come in the wake of government criticism of 3D printers, and explicitly attempts by the state of Washington and New York to require limitations on the hardware or--more likely--requirement for online connection at all times. Today it’s 3D printed guns. What will it be tomorrow as the Cult of Safety continues its unceasing quest for cosmic justice? More immediately significant: how does Flashforge know what you’re printing? By connecting the machine to your WiFi one immediately allows the machine the ability to communicate back to the company’s servers. And regardless of whether this is happening and monitored at any given moment, the possibility of it allows for mass surveillance of a machine that the customer may have thought was his to do with as he saw fit.

Yes, the built-in software of the printer can communicate your activities back to the mothership (Smart TVs have even been caught connecting to open WiFi networks if the owner fails to connect to their own network), but that’s just one danger. All 3D printers require the use of design software called “slicers” to make objects available for the printer to print. Here the same problem crops up: are you required to use the company’s slicer? Is the slicer software calling back home during the design process? Can you use an independent slicer? In the worst case scenario a company’s software might mean the end of privacy as you know it. For each company there is a different answer, but again: all come with their own consequences that few 3D practitioners find worth pointing out.

So what are the rules of finding a 3D printer with a privacy focus? For one, discard Bambu entirely. You’re looking for a machine that will work offline and that will stay offline at all times. A combination of online searches, customer reviews, and AI prompts can usually get you headed in the right direction. You should be asking whether the printer can be used offline. You should be asking whether it can be used with open-source slicers such as CURA. You should be investigating the company’s statements about privacy and sovereignty. You should be looking at the firmware updates on the printer’s website to see if they allow you to update via USB, and not via WiFi. A good clarifying strategy is to watch a full setup video of the printer in question on YouTube and see if the reviewer is required to connect to the Internet during the process. Then you must consider whether you want to purchase this privately or not: a separate and worthy question in and of itself.

Upon selecting a suitable printer, the question then becomes whether or not you should ever connect it to the Internet. In our course we do not connect to the Internet at all. This is the only way to disable communication back to the mothership. Making such a stand means giving up the perceived convenience of particular company-specific slicers, mobile companion apps, and possibly even the convenience of local network use. But if the process of creating a sliced file on a generic open-source slicing software, saving it to your USB drive, and plugging it in to the machine each time is “inconvenient” for you, then you and I have a different definition of convenience.

Learn more about the correct way to do 3D printing with supreme privacy and sovereignty in our course.