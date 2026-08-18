Watchman's Torch by Escape the Technocracy

Watchman's Torch by Escape the Technocracy

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Episode 232 of Escape the Technocracy Podcast

Efrat Fenigson: The Technocratic Experiment - Israel and Elsewhere
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Efrat Fenigson's avatar
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Gabriel Custodiet, Efrat Fenigson, and Urban Hacker

Episode 232 of Escape the Technocracy Podcast – Efrat Fenigson: The Technocratic Experiment: Israel and Elsewhere

Gabriel Custodiet speaks with Efrat Fenigson, a journalist and podcaster who speaks on the global technocratic agendas sweeping our world. Fenigson has much to say in particular about how technocratic her home country of Israel has become, and advocates a range of solutions for carving out extra freedom wherever and however it can be found.

GUEST

https://x.com/efenigson

https://linktr.ee/efenigson (Guest)

https://linktr.ee/yourethevoice (Her Podcast)

https://www.efrat.blog/p/under-the-guise-of-war-israel-government

https://www.efrat.blog/p/personal-branding-101-my-method-that

WATCHMAN’S TORCH PREMIUM NEWSLETTER

https://watchmanstorch.com

ESCAPE THE TECHNOCRACY PRIVACY TUTORIALS

https://escapethetechnocracy.com/ (including consulting)

https://watchmanprivacy.com (Gabriel’s personal site)

https://twitter.com/watchmanprivacy

SUPPORT INDEPENDENT GONZO TECHNO-ADVENTURE JOURNALISM

→ No sponsors. No ads. Just truth.

https://watchmanprivacy.com/donate.html

TIMELINE

  • 00:00 – Introduction

  • 1:30 – Efrat Fenigson

  • 14:50 – Can Israel ever be freedom oriented?

  • 34:20 – Efrat kicked off of Telegram and elsewhere

  • 41:50 – Why “decentralized services” are not a solution

  • 45:40 – Marketing tips

  • 54:30 – Final thoughts

Music by Karl Casey @ White Bat Audio

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