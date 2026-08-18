Episode 232 of Escape the Technocracy Podcast – Efrat Fenigson: The Technocratic Experiment: Israel and Elsewhere
Gabriel Custodiet speaks with Efrat Fenigson, a journalist and podcaster who speaks on the global technocratic agendas sweeping our world. Fenigson has much to say in particular about how technocratic her home country of Israel has become, and advocates a range of solutions for carving out extra freedom wherever and however it can be found.
GUEST
→ https://linktr.ee/efenigson (Guest)
→ https://linktr.ee/yourethevoice (Her Podcast)
→ https://www.efrat.blog/p/under-the-guise-of-war-israel-government
→ https://www.efrat.blog/p/personal-branding-101-my-method-that
WATCHMAN’S TORCH PREMIUM NEWSLETTER
ESCAPE THE TECHNOCRACY PRIVACY TUTORIALS
→ https://escapethetechnocracy.com/ (including consulting)
→ https://watchmanprivacy.com (Gabriel’s personal site)
→ https://twitter.com/watchmanprivacy
SUPPORT INDEPENDENT GONZO TECHNO-ADVENTURE JOURNALISM
→ No sponsors. No ads. Just truth.
→ https://watchmanprivacy.com/donate.html
TIMELINE
00:00 – Introduction
1:30 – Efrat Fenigson
14:50 – Can Israel ever be freedom oriented?
34:20 – Efrat kicked off of Telegram and elsewhere
41:50 – Why “decentralized services” are not a solution
45:40 – Marketing tips
54:30 – Final thoughts
Music by Karl Casey @ White Bat Audio