Episode 232 of Escape the Technocracy Podcast – Efrat Fenigson: The Technocratic Experiment: Israel and Elsewhere

Gabriel Custodiet speaks with Efrat Fenigson, a journalist and podcaster who speaks on the global technocratic agendas sweeping our world. Fenigson has much to say in particular about how technocratic her home country of Israel has become, and advocates a range of solutions for carving out extra freedom wherever and however it can be found.

GUEST

→ https://x.com/efenigson

→ https://linktr.ee/efenigson (Guest)

→ https://linktr.ee/yourethevoice (Her Podcast)

→ https://www.efrat.blog/p/under-the-guise-of-war-israel-government

→ https://www.efrat.blog/p/personal-branding-101-my-method-that

WATCHMAN’S TORCH PREMIUM NEWSLETTER

→ https://watchmanstorch.com

ESCAPE THE TECHNOCRACY PRIVACY TUTORIALS

→ https://escapethetechnocracy.com/ (including consulting)

→ https://watchmanprivacy.com (Gabriel’s personal site)

→ https://twitter.com/watchmanprivacy

SUPPORT INDEPENDENT GONZO TECHNO-ADVENTURE JOURNALISM

→ No sponsors. No ads. Just truth.

→ https://watchmanprivacy.com/donate.html

TIMELINE

00:00 – Introduction

1:30 – Efrat Fenigson

14:50 – Can Israel ever be freedom oriented?

34:20 – Efrat kicked off of Telegram and elsewhere

41:50 – Why “decentralized services” are not a solution

45:40 – Marketing tips

54:30 – Final thoughts

Music by Karl Casey @ White Bat Audio