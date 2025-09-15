Episode 202 of The Watchman Privacy Podcast – Doug Casey: The Metaphysics of War

Gabriel Custodiet speaks for a third time with the anarchist philosopher Doug Casey. They discuss the “metaphysics of war,” better paths for young men, the nature of evil, dueling, and places Doug would never visit again.

TIMELINE

00:00 – Introduction

2:00 – Doug’s reaction to first paragraph of Julius Evola’s Metaphysics of War

7:50 – The Preparation

12:00 – The nature of evil

22:05 – Would dueling make the world more civilized?

29:50 – Places Doug Casey regrets traveling to

35:35 – Final Thoughts

