Episode 202 of The Watchman Privacy Podcast – Doug Casey: The Metaphysics of War
Gabriel Custodiet speaks for a third time with the anarchist philosopher Doug Casey. They discuss the “metaphysics of war,” better paths for young men, the nature of evil, dueling, and places Doug would never visit again.
GUEST
→ https://www.amazon.com/Preparation-Become-Competent-Confident-Dangerous/dp/B0FLRKZCKL
→
(Episode on the above book)
→ https://www.amazon.com/Totally-Incorrect-Conversations-Doug-Casey/dp/0988285134
→ https://www.youtube.com/@DougCaseysTake
→ https://highgroundseries.com/
→ https://www.amazon.com/Crisis-Investing-Rest-Douglas-Casey/dp/1559721774
WATCHMAN PRIVACY
→ https://watchmanprivacy.com (Including privacy consulting)
→ https://twitter.com/watchmanprivacy
→ https://escapethetechnocracy.com/
CRYPTO DONATIONS
→ https://watchmanprivacy.com/donate.html
TIMELINE
00:00 – Introduction
2:00 – Doug’s reaction to first paragraph of Julius Evola’s Metaphysics of War
7:50 – The Preparation
12:00 – The nature of evil
22:05 – Would dueling make the world more civilized?
29:50 – Places Doug Casey regrets traveling to
35:35 – Final Thoughts
Music by Karl Casey @ White Bat Audio