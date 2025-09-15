Watchman Privacy: Substack Edition

Watchman Privacy: Substack Edition

Doug Casey: The Metaphysics of War

Gabriel Custodiet
,
Doug Casey
,
Urban Hacker
, and
Matt Smith @ Crisis Investing
Sep 15, 2025
1
3
Transcript

Episode 202 of The Watchman Privacy Podcast – Doug Casey: The Metaphysics of War

Gabriel Custodiet speaks for a third time with the anarchist philosopher Doug Casey. They discuss the “metaphysics of war,” better paths for young men, the nature of evil, dueling, and places Doug would never visit again.

GUEST

https://www.amazon.com/Preparation-Become-Competent-Confident-Dangerous/dp/B0FLRKZCKL

(Episode on the above book)

https://www.amazon.com/Totally-Incorrect-Conversations-Doug-Casey/dp/0988285134

https://www.youtube.com/@DougCaseysTake

https://highgroundseries.com/

https://www.amazon.com/Crisis-Investing-Rest-Douglas-Casey/dp/1559721774

WATCHMAN PRIVACY

https://watchmanprivacy.com (Including privacy consulting)

https://twitter.com/watchmanprivacy

https://escapethetechnocracy.com/

CRYPTO DONATIONS

https://watchmanprivacy.com/donate.html

TIMELINE

  • 00:00 – Introduction

  • 2:00 – Doug’s reaction to first paragraph of Julius Evola’s Metaphysics of War

  • 7:50 – The Preparation

  • 12:00 – The nature of evil

  • 22:05 – Would dueling make the world more civilized?

  • 29:50 – Places Doug Casey regrets traveling to

  • 35:35 – Final Thoughts

Music by Karl Casey @ White Bat Audio

