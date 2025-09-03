Watchman Privacy: Substack Edition

Debunking Nuclear FUD with Nuclear Hazelnut

Gabriel Custodiet
Urban Hacker
Jenifer Avellaneda
Sep 03, 2025
Episode 197 of The Watchman Privacy Podcast – Debunking Nuclear FUD with Nuclear Hazelnut

Gabriel Custodiet speaks with Nuclear Hazelnut (Jenifer Avellaneda), a nuclear energy advocate. They discuss all the basics of nuclear energy and try to understand why it is not so popular when it is probably the best option humans currently have...

GUEST

https://x.com/NuclearHazelnut

https://www.linkedin.com/in/jenifer-avellaneda

WATCHMAN PRIVACY

https://watchmanprivacy.com (Including privacy consulting)

https://twitter.com/watchmanprivacy

https://escapethetechnocracy.com/

CRYPTO DONATIONS

https://watchmanprivacy.com/donate.html

TIMELINE

  • 00:00 – Introduction

  • 2:00 – Guest background

  • 3:15 – Evaluating nuclear as a green energy

  • 7:00 – Fossil fuel lobbies

  • 14:40 – Nuclear energy vs weapons

  • 16:45 – Radiation: fairly common

  • 20:10 – Downsides of nuclear reactors: not a silver bullet

  • 22:45 – Which countries like nuclear energy?

  • 24:10 – Latest developments in nuclear energy

  • 26:55 – The devastating potential scenario with nuclear

  • 30:15 – Women support nuclear significantly less than men: reason?

  • 35:50 – Repercussions of “fossil fuels”

  • 38:10 – What is it like visiting a nuclear reactor?

  • 44:55 – UAE is big on nuclear energy despite plenty of sun and oil – why?

  • 47:40 – Is nuclear representation in entertainment part of the FUD?

  • 50:40 – Final thoughts

Music by Karl Casey @ White Bat Audio

