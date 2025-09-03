Episode 197 of The Watchman Privacy Podcast – Debunking Nuclear FUD with Nuclear Hazelnut

Gabriel Custodiet speaks with Nuclear Hazelnut (Jenifer Avellaneda), a nuclear energy advocate. They discuss all the basics of nuclear energy and try to understand why it is not so popular when it is probably the best option humans currently have...

GUEST

→ https://x.com/NuclearHazelnut

→ https://www.linkedin.com/in/jenifer-avellaneda

WATCHMAN PRIVACY

→ https://watchmanprivacy.com (Including privacy consulting)

→ https://twitter.com/watchmanprivacy

→ https://escapethetechnocracy.com/

CRYPTO DONATIONS

→ https://watchmanprivacy.com/donate.html

TIMELINE

00:00 – Introduction

2:00 – Guest background

3:15 – Evaluating nuclear as a green energy

7:00 – Fossil fuel lobbies

14:40 – Nuclear energy vs weapons

16:45 – Radiation: fairly common

20:10 – Downsides of nuclear reactors: not a silver bullet

22:45 – Which countries like nuclear energy?

24:10 – Latest developments in nuclear energy

26:55 – The devastating potential scenario with nuclear

30:15 – Women support nuclear significantly less than men: reason?

35:50 – Repercussions of “fossil fuels”

38:10 – What is it like visiting a nuclear reactor?

44:55 – UAE is big on nuclear energy despite plenty of sun and oil – why?

47:40 – Is nuclear representation in entertainment part of the FUD?

50:40 – Final thoughts

Music by Karl Casey @ White Bat Audio