Episode 208 of The Watchman Privacy Podcast – Conrad Rockenhaus: Tor Exit Node and Policing Abuse
Gabriel Custodiet speaks with Adrienne Rockenhaus about the abuse and arrest of her husband, Conrad Rockenhaus, and the details surrounding this disturbing event of what seems to be clear policing and judicial overreach.
→ https://www.youtube.com/@adriennerockenhaus (Videos of raid)
TIMELINE
00:00 – Introduction
1:38 – Adrienne Rockenhaus background
3:00 – Facts surrounding military-style raid on home and arrest (September 2025)
6:00 – Medical problems Conrad Rockenhaus is facing
8:25 – Lawyer problems
12:25 – Details of the September 2025 raid
15:00 – Bank account shut down?
16:55 – Trigger: running Tor exit node in 2018
21:25 – Going to jail originally
27:55 – Supervised released
30:40 – Catch up on timeline
34:40 – May 2025 raid
40:35 – What is this really about?
43:00 – Final thoughts
45:00 – FBI letter?
47:05 – Final thoughts
Music by Karl Casey @ White Bat Audio