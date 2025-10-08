Watchman Privacy: Substack Edition

Watchman Privacy: Substack Edition

Transcript

Conrad Rockenhaus: Tor Exit Node and Policing Abuse

Gabriel Custodiet
and
Urban Hacker
Oct 08, 2025
Transcript

Episode 208 of The Watchman Privacy Podcast – Conrad Rockenhaus: Tor Exit Node and Policing Abuse

Gabriel Custodiet speaks with Adrienne Rockenhaus about the abuse and arrest of her husband, Conrad Rockenhaus, and the details surrounding this disturbing event of what seems to be clear policing and judicial overreach.

GUEST

TIMELINE

  • 00:00 – Introduction

  • 1:38 – Adrienne Rockenhaus background

  • 3:00 – Facts surrounding military-style raid on home and arrest (September 2025)

  • 6:00 – Medical problems Conrad Rockenhaus is facing

  • 8:25 – Lawyer problems

  • 12:25 – Details of the September 2025 raid

  • 15:00 – Bank account shut down?

  • 16:55 – Trigger: running Tor exit node in 2018

  • 21:25 – Going to jail originally

  • 27:55 – Supervised released

  • 30:40 – Catch up on timeline

  • 34:40 – May 2025 raid

  • 40:35 – What is this really about?

  • 43:00 – Final thoughts

  • 45:00 – FBI letter?

  • 47:05 – Final thoughts

Music by Karl Casey @ White Bat Audio

