Episode 208 of The Watchman Privacy Podcast – Conrad Rockenhaus: Tor Exit Node and Policing Abuse

Gabriel Custodiet speaks with Adrienne Rockenhaus about the abuse and arrest of her husband, Conrad Rockenhaus, and the details surrounding this disturbing event of what seems to be clear policing and judicial overreach.

TIMELINE

00:00 – Introduction

1:38 – Adrienne Rockenhaus background

3:00 – Facts surrounding military-style raid on home and arrest (September 2025)

6:00 – Medical problems Conrad Rockenhaus is facing

8:25 – Lawyer problems

12:25 – Details of the September 2025 raid

15:00 – Bank account shut down?

16:55 – Trigger: running Tor exit node in 2018

21:25 – Going to jail originally

27:55 – Supervised released

30:40 – Catch up on timeline

34:40 – May 2025 raid

40:35 – What is this really about?

43:00 – Final thoughts

45:00 – FBI letter?

47:05 – Final thoughts

