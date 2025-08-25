Watchman Privacy: Substack Edition

Watchman Privacy: Substack Edition

Share post
Confessions of a Private Investigator

Gabriel Custodiet
Aug 25, 2025
Episode 194 of The Watchman Privacy Podcast – Confessions of a Private Investigator

Gabriel Custodiet speaks with a private investigator based in the United States.

GUEST

  • → Email me and I can connect you with the guest.

WATCHMAN PRIVACY

CRYPTO DONATIONS

TIMELINE

  • 00:00 – Introduction

  • 3:00 – What this private investigator does

  • 9:00 – Licensing for private investigators

  • 11:35 – What are red lines that he won’t cross?

  • 14:14 – What access do PIs have that “civilians” don’t have

  • 16:30 – OSINT vs private investigator

  • 18:20 – ALPR database

  • 25:00 – How to escape the ALPR nightmare

  • 29:12 – How do you vet clients?

  • 33:10 – Relationship with police

  • 35:20 – How to hide from private investigators

  • 40:30 – How widespread is hiring of PIs

  • 42:50 – Stories from the field

  • 54:30 – How common are workers’ comp investigations?

  • 56:20 – Final thoughts

Music by Karl Casey @ White Bat Audio

