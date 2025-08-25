Episode 194 of The Watchman Privacy Podcast – Confessions of a Private Investigator
Gabriel Custodiet speaks with a private investigator based in the United States.
TIMELINE
00:00 – Introduction
3:00 – What this private investigator does
9:00 – Licensing for private investigators
11:35 – What are red lines that he won’t cross?
14:14 – What access do PIs have that “civilians” don’t have
16:30 – OSINT vs private investigator
18:20 – ALPR database
25:00 – How to escape the ALPR nightmare
29:12 – How do you vet clients?
33:10 – Relationship with police
35:20 – How to hide from private investigators
40:30 – How widespread is hiring of PIs
42:50 – Stories from the field
54:30 – How common are workers’ comp investigations?
56:20 – Final thoughts
