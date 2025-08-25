Episode 194 of The Watchman Privacy Podcast – Confessions of a Private Investigator

Gabriel Custodiet speaks with a private investigator based in the United States.

TIMELINE

00:00 – Introduction

3:00 – What this private investigator does

9:00 – Licensing for private investigators

11:35 – What are red lines that he won’t cross?

14:14 – What access do PIs have that “civilians” don’t have

16:30 – OSINT vs private investigator

18:20 – ALPR database

25:00 – How to escape the ALPR nightmare

29:12 – How do you vet clients?

33:10 – Relationship with police

35:20 – How to hide from private investigators

40:30 – How widespread is hiring of PIs

42:50 – Stories from the field

54:30 – How common are workers’ comp investigations?