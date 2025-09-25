Episode 205 of The Watchman Privacy Podcast – Beef Initiative: Unmasking the Food Industry
Gabriel Custodiet speaks with June of The Beef Initiative about the dystopian landscape of the American food system: especially beef.
GUEST
→ https://x.com/beefinitiative
TIMELINE
00:00 – Introduction
2:25 – The dystopian landscape of Beef
9:20 – Grass fed vs grain fed
14:50 – Vaccines in cattle
17:00 – Value of ruminants
21:25 – The war on small beef business
28:00 – Lab-grown meat (and veganism)
33:50 – How to eat more and better beef
39:05 – The upcoming Farm Bill
Music by Karl Casey @ White Bat Audio