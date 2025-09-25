Watchman Privacy: Substack Edition

Watchman Privacy: Substack Edition

Share post
Beef Initiative: Unmasking the Food Industry

Gabriel Custodiet's avatar
Urban Hacker's avatar
Texas Slim's Cuts Publishing's avatar
Gabriel Custodiet
,
Urban Hacker
, and
Texas Slim's Cuts Publishing
Sep 25, 2025
Episode 205 of The Watchman Privacy Podcast – Beef Initiative: Unmasking the Food Industry

Gabriel Custodiet speaks with June of The Beef Initiative about the dystopian landscape of the American food system: especially beef.

GUEST

https://x.com/beefinitiative

https://beefmaps.com/

https://sofaf.org/

WATCHMAN PRIVACY

https://watchmanprivacy.com (Including privacy and crypto consulting)

https://twitter.com/watchmanprivacy

https://escapethetechnocracy.com/

CRYPTO DONATIONS

https://watchmanprivacy.com/donate.html

TIMELINE

  • 00:00 – Introduction

  • 2:25 – The dystopian landscape of Beef

  • 9:20 – Grass fed vs grain fed

  • 14:50 – Vaccines in cattle

  • 17:00 – Value of ruminants

  • 21:25 – The war on small beef business

  • 28:00 – Lab-grown meat (and veganism)

  • 33:50 – How to eat more and better beef

  • 39:05 – The upcoming Farm Bill

Music by Karl Casey @ White Bat Audio

