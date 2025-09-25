Episode 205 of The Watchman Privacy Podcast – Beef Initiative: Unmasking the Food Industry

Gabriel Custodiet speaks with June of The Beef Initiative about the dystopian landscape of the American food system: especially beef.

GUEST

→ https://x.com/beefinitiative

→ https://beefmaps.com/

→ https://sofaf.org/

WATCHMAN PRIVACY

→ https://watchmanprivacy.com (Including privacy and crypto consulting)

→ https://twitter.com/watchmanprivacy

→ https://escapethetechnocracy.com/

CRYPTO DONATIONS

→ https://watchmanprivacy.com/donate.html

TIMELINE

00:00 – Introduction

2:25 – The dystopian landscape of Beef

9:20 – Grass fed vs grain fed

14:50 – Vaccines in cattle

17:00 – Value of ruminants

21:25 – The war on small beef business

28:00 – Lab-grown meat (and veganism)

33:50 – How to eat more and better beef

39:05 – The upcoming Farm Bill

Music by Karl Casey @ White Bat Audio