Alberto: A Hacker Story

Gabriel Custodiet
Aug 30, 2025
Episode 195 of The Watchman Privacy Podcast – Alberto: A Hacker Story

Gabriel Custodiet speaks with the famous "hacker" from Darknet Diaries who was arrested unjustly in Uruguay. The story reveals how your physical possessions, willingness to help, and dependence on tech-illiterate judges can cost you your freedom and sanity.

YOUTUBE VERSION WITH CAPTIONS

GUEST

WATCHMAN PRIVACY

CRYPTO DONATIONS

https://watchmanprivacy.com/donate.html

TIMELINE

  • 00:00 – Introduction

  • 2:20 - Guest introduction

  • 4:30 - Hacker paraphernalia

  • 11:12 - Did hacker paraphernalia cost Alberto his freedom?

  • 19:52 - Losing 2FA tokens

  • 26:00 - How would Albert do 2FA differently today

  • 29:00 - Preparing for disaster

  • 36:20 - Alberto's thoughts on cryptocurrency best practices

  • 44:30 - Thoughts on helpful penetration testing

  • 57:05 - Thoughts on mainstream media that demonized him

  • 1:06:15 - Final thoughts

Music by Karl Casey @ White Bat Audio

