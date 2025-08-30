Episode 195 of The Watchman Privacy Podcast – Alberto: A Hacker Story

Gabriel Custodiet speaks with the famous "hacker" from Darknet Diaries who was arrested unjustly in Uruguay. The story reveals how your physical possessions, willingness to help, and dependence on tech-illiterate judges can cost you your freedom and sanity.

YOUTUBE VERSION WITH CAPTIONS

→

GUEST

WATCHMAN PRIVACY

CRYPTO DONATIONS

→ https://watchmanprivacy.com/donate.html

TIMELINE

00:00 – Introduction

2:20 - Guest introduction

4:30 - Hacker paraphernalia

11:12 - Did hacker paraphernalia cost Alberto his freedom?

19:52 - Losing 2FA tokens

26:00 - How would Albert do 2FA differently today

29:00 - Preparing for disaster

36:20 - Alberto's thoughts on cryptocurrency best practices

44:30 - Thoughts on helpful penetration testing

57:05 - Thoughts on mainstream media that demonized him

1:06:15 - Final thoughts

Music by Karl Casey @ White Bat Audio