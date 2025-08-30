Episode 195 of The Watchman Privacy Podcast – Alberto: A Hacker Story
Gabriel Custodiet speaks with the famous "hacker" from Darknet Diaries who was arrested unjustly in Uruguay. The story reveals how your physical possessions, willingness to help, and dependence on tech-illiterate judges can cost you your freedom and sanity.
YOUTUBE VERSION WITH CAPTIONS
→
GUEST
→ https://www.amazon.com/dp/B08L592FG7 (Hill's book)
WATCHMAN PRIVACY
→ https://watchmanprivacy.com (Including privacy consulting)
CRYPTO DONATIONS
→ https://watchmanprivacy.com/donate.html
TIMELINE
00:00 – Introduction
2:20 - Guest introduction
4:30 - Hacker paraphernalia
11:12 - Did hacker paraphernalia cost Alberto his freedom?
19:52 - Losing 2FA tokens
26:00 - How would Albert do 2FA differently today
29:00 - Preparing for disaster
36:20 - Alberto's thoughts on cryptocurrency best practices
44:30 - Thoughts on helpful penetration testing
57:05 - Thoughts on mainstream media that demonized him
1:06:15 - Final thoughts
Music by Karl Casey @ White Bat Audio