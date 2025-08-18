Watchman Privacy: Substack Edition

Transcript

AfriForum: Restoring Order in South Africa

Gabriel Custodiet
Aug 18, 2025
Transcript

Episode 191 of The Watchman Privacy Podcast – AfriForum: Restoring Order in South Africa

Gabriel Custodiet speaks with Jacques Broodryk, Chief Spokesperson for AfriForum Community Safety, about the decline of South Africa and what an organization called AfriForum is doing about it.

GUEST

https://x.com/JacquesBroodryk

https://afriforum.co.za/en/ (AfriForum)

→ Financially support AfriForum: https://sluit-aan.afriforum.co.za/en?campaign=RoepToepCMO&leadSource=600060509

RESOURCES

https://www.amazon.com/Kill-Boer-Government-Complicity-Africas/dp/0994715978

https://www.youtube.com/@ConsciousCaracal/videos

WATCHMAN PRIVACY

https://watchmanprivacy.com (Including privacy consulting)

https://twitter.com/watchmanprivacy

https://escapethetechnocracy.com/

CRYPTO DONATIONS

https://watchmanprivacy.com/donate.html

TIMELINE

  • 00:00 - Intro

  • 1:45 - How dangerous is South Africa overall?

  • 4:00 - Cable theft and what it symbolizes

  • 8:15 - What is the cause of this third-world criminality?

  • 11:00 - South Africa ranks high in organized crime and corruption

  • 11:30 - Car theft

  • 13:35 - Spike traps

  • 14:50 - South Africa has NO borders

  • 19:15 - Is government incompetent or complicit?

  • 21:10 - What OPSEC does a person need to take in South Africa?

  • 24:55 - Are farm attacks being encouraged?

  • 30:50 - South African government stopped publishing farm murders statistics

  • 32:00 - Trump forces South African president to watch video about farm murders

  • 34:00 - South African government encouraging attacks?

  • 35:30 - Radio jammers and other advanced equipment

  • 37:20 - How inept is South African police?

  • 39:15 - Parallel societies in South Africa

  • 43:45 - Will South Africa balkanize?

  • 45:45 - Final thoughts

Music by Karl Casey @ White Bat Audio

