Episode 191 of The Watchman Privacy Podcast – AfriForum: Restoring Order in South Africa
Gabriel Custodiet speaks with Jacques Broodryk, Chief Spokesperson for AfriForum Community Safety, about the decline of South Africa and what an organization called AfriForum is doing about it.
GUEST
TIMELINE
00:00 - Intro
1:45 - How dangerous is South Africa overall?
4:00 - Cable theft and what it symbolizes
8:15 - What is the cause of this third-world criminality?
11:00 - South Africa ranks high in organized crime and corruption
11:30 - Car theft
13:35 - Spike traps
14:50 - South Africa has NO borders
19:15 - Is government incompetent or complicit?
21:10 - What OPSEC does a person need to take in South Africa?
24:55 - Are farm attacks being encouraged?
30:50 - South African government stopped publishing farm murders statistics
32:00 - Trump forces South African president to watch video about farm murders
34:00 - South African government encouraging attacks?
35:30 - Radio jammers and other advanced equipment
37:20 - How inept is South African police?
39:15 - Parallel societies in South Africa
43:45 - Will South Africa balkanize?
45:45 - Final thoughts
Music by Karl Casey @ White Bat Audio