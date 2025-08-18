Episode 191 of The Watchman Privacy Podcast – AfriForum: Restoring Order in South Africa

Gabriel Custodiet speaks with Jacques Broodryk, Chief Spokesperson for AfriForum Community Safety, about the decline of South Africa and what an organization called AfriForum is doing about it.

GUEST

→ https://x.com/JacquesBroodryk

→ https://afriforum.co.za/en/ (AfriForum)

→ Financially support AfriForum: https://sluit-aan.afriforum.co.za/en?campaign=RoepToepCMO&leadSource=600060509

RESOURCES

→ https://www.amazon.com/Kill-Boer-Government-Complicity-Africas/dp/0994715978

→ https://www.youtube.com/@ConsciousCaracal/videos

WATCHMAN PRIVACY

→ https://watchmanprivacy.com (Including privacy consulting)

→ https://twitter.com/watchmanprivacy

→ https://escapethetechnocracy.com/

CRYPTO DONATIONS

→ https://watchmanprivacy.com/donate.html

TIMELINE

00:00 - Intro

1:45 - How dangerous is South Africa overall?

4:00 - Cable theft and what it symbolizes

8:15 - What is the cause of this third-world criminality?

11:00 - South Africa ranks high in organized crime and corruption

11:30 - Car theft

13:35 - Spike traps

14:50 - South Africa has NO borders

19:15 - Is government incompetent or complicit?

21:10 - What OPSEC does a person need to take in South Africa?

24:55 - Are farm attacks being encouraged?

30:50 - South African government stopped publishing farm murders statistics

32:00 - Trump forces South African president to watch video about farm murders

34:00 - South African government encouraging attacks?

35:30 - Radio jammers and other advanced equipment

37:20 - How inept is South African police?

39:15 - Parallel societies in South Africa

43:45 - Will South Africa balkanize?

45:45 - Final thoughts

Music by Karl Casey @ White Bat Audio